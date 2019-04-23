Jack Dorsey Will Talk to President Trump About Twitter

Jack Dorsey and other Twitter executives will have a 30 minute meeting with President Trump about “The health of the public conversation on Twitter.”

“As you know, I believe that conversation, not silence, bridges gaps and drives towards solutions,” Dorsey wrote. “I have met with every world leader who has extended an invitation to me, and I believe the discussions have been productive, and the outcomes meaningful.”

Jack: “Mr. President, please stop threatening people on Twitter.”

