Jacki Weaver has joined the cast of forthcoming Apple TV+ show ‘Hello Tomorrow!’, Deadline reported. The two-time Oscar nominee will appear alongside Billy Crudup, whose performance was one of the few good positives in season two of The Morning Show.

Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world. It revolves around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who also executive produces, stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Check It Out: Jacki Weaver Joining Billy Crudup in Apple TV+ Series ‘Hello Tomorrow!’