Jamf Gets Native Mac Security With Digita Security

Enterprise Mac company Jamf has acquired Digital Security, bringing native Mac security to its platform.

Digita, a two-year old startup, was founded by a team of security experts led by Patrick Wardle, whose background includes a decade as a Mac security researcher, seeking out vulnerabilities on the Mac, and time at the NSA where he honed his security research skills.

Patrick makes a lot of great Mac tools with Objective See that I recommend.

