Jamf Launches New iOS Tools for Teachers

Jamf launched a series of new tools ahead of the forthcoming school year. Bradley Chambers, who manages Apple devices for a private school, looked at the update for 9to5 Mac and found much to be positive about.

Ad-hoc classrooms will allow teachers to create a classroom easily and immediately to take control of their classroom iPads…Teachers and parents can now use the Jamf Teacher and Jamf Parent apps to block categories of apps, such as games or social media, ensuring students stay on tasked during the school day and when doing homework. Jamf has been a great partner for my school, and I am excited to see the enhancements.

