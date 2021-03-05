Jamf, the Apple-focused device management firm, reported strong revenue for both Q4 2020 and the year as a whole. It follows increasing enterprise demand for Apple products. Furthermore, the company is now manager over 20 million devices, 9to5 Mac reported.

One of the key financial figures Jamf has been reporting is annual recurring revenue (ARR). Jamf’s Q4 recurring revenue grew 40% year-over-year to $70 million; its fiscal year recurring revenue rose 42% to $249.2 million. “We finished 2020 with high growth across every product, geography, and the top 10 industries we serve, demonstrating the strength and diversity of our platform,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “As we look to 2021, we’ll continue to expand the breadth and depth of our Apple Enterprise Management platform to enhance our value to customers and accelerate further penetration of Apple in the enterprise.” Jamf had set a goal of managing 20 million Apple devices by the end of 2020 way back in 2015. The company ended the year with 20.4 million Apple devices on its platform with more than 47,000 customers.

