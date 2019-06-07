Why Jeff Bezos Wants to Colonize the Moon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wants to colonize the Moon. Obviously. Business Insider reported on his speech at his firm’s re:MARS conference. He told attendees that we have to go to space “to save the Earth.”

Bezos said that using the moon is all part of his plan to save humanity by helping build the infrastructure necessary for space colonization. “The reason we’ve got to go to space, in my view, is to save the Earth,” he said on Thursday. “If we’re going to continue to grow this civilization, we need to move — and I’m talking about something our grandchildren will work on and their grandchildren— and so on this isn’t something just this generation is going to accomplish.” And the moon turns out to be the perfect landing spot for our eventual space needs for a variety of reason, Bezos believes.

