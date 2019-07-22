A Profile of Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams

Writing for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman writes about Apple’s COO Jeff Williams and how he contributes to Apple’s culture.

Williams has distinguished himself as a modest, disciplined, demanding leader in the current CEO’s style. He’s negotiated with suppliers, shipped hundreds of millions of devices a year from Chinese factories to the rest of the globe, and been a bit more hands-on with product development than Cook, they say. Williams attends weekly reviews of product and industrial design progress, subsequently briefing Cook for a final signoff, and has been the lead executive shepherding the Apple Watch to market.

