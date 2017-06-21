JOBY GorillaPod & GripTight Smartphone Mounts: $14.99

The best camera is the one you have with you, and odds are that’s an iPhone. Today we have a great deal on on the JOBY GorillaPod stand and several GorillaPod mounts, too. The GorillaPod stand has flexible legs so you can set it on uneven surfaces or attach it to other things, and the mounts hold your iPhone with or without a case. They’re all available for US$14.99 each, so that’s between 24% and 74%, depending on which you get.

