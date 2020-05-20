Joe Rogan has signed a $100 million deal for his podcast to air exclusively on Spotify, BBC News reported. It is the latest move as the music streaming service aims to cement its place in the podcasting market.

The multi-year deal is believed to be worth $100m (£82 million), according to the Wall Street Journal. Rogan’s podcast, which is one of the most popular in the world, will arrive on the streaming giant on 1 September. It will then be housed there exclusively by the end of the year, and removed from all other platforms. “It will remain free, and it will be the exact same show,” said Rogan. “It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show.

Check It Out: The Joe Rogan Experience to Air Exclusively on Spotify