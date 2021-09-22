Jon Stewart is the cover star in the latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter [available with an Apple News+ subscription]. In an extensive interview, he explains why his new biweekly series coming to Apple TV+ Is very much not The Daily Show.

I like that this is more of a conversation. It’s probably a terrible pitch for the show — “it’s The Daily Show, but less entertaining” — but also maybe more complete. And people will ask, “How are you going to live up to expectations?” Well, I’m not, and I never have. That’s not why we do it. We make things, and sometimes those things disappoint people and sometimes they really like them.