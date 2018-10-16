Anna Wintour Interviews Jony Ive About Innovation

Vogue editor Anna Wintour interviewed Jony Ive at Wired‘s 25th anniversary event. They talked about innovation, Apple’s secrecy. and civic duties of tech companies.

I’ve been doing this for long enough where I actually feel a responsibility to not confuse or add more noise about what’s being worked on because I know that it sometimes does not work out.

Unfortunately there isn’t a video interview but if Wired releases one I’ll add a link.

