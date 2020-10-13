Sesame Workshop producer Jordan Geary and Cody the Helpster (puppeteer Stephanie D’Abruzz) talk about “Helpsters” season 2 and the overall goals of the show. New episodes arrive October 16.

Apple is just where storytellers go to tell their stories. And at Sesame Workshop, we pride ourselves on being the leading educational entertainment company for kids. When were talking about what we would like to do together, the biggest thing everyone kept on saying is, “We want to help people. We want to help kids.” What kind of content can we make that can help kids? Well, why don’t we just have a team of monsters called the Helpsters, and all they do is help people?

Check It Out: Jordan Geary and Cody Talk ‘Helpsters’ Season 2