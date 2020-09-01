JuneCloud is preparing to deliver the ninth update to its Deliveries app, and like many developers it will move to a subscription model. Pricing will be announced in the future. Major features coming with Deliveries 9 include Dark Mode, full tracking history, faster ways to add shipments, archive/share multiple deliveries at once, drag a delivery to Files to save a copy of it, and more.

If you previously purchased Deliveries, you can continue using most features without a subscription. You’ll be able to add new Deliveries and sync with iCloud. You will need a subscription to sync with Junecloud, and we may add other features in the future that require a subscription. However, you’ll also receive a complimentary subscription based on your purchase date […]

