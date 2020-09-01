JuneCloud is preparing to deliver the ninth update to its Deliveries app, and like many developers it will move to a subscription model. Pricing will be announced in the future. Major features coming with Deliveries 9 include Dark Mode, full tracking history, faster ways to add shipments, archive/share multiple deliveries at once, drag a delivery to Files to save a copy of it, and more.
If you previously purchased Deliveries, you can continue using most features without a subscription. You’ll be able to add new Deliveries and sync with iCloud. You will need a subscription to sync with Junecloud, and we may add other features in the future that require a subscription. However, you’ll also receive a complimentary subscription based on your purchase date […]
Check It Out: JuneCloud Prepares ‘Deliveries’ 9 With a Subscription
One Comment Add a comment
So Deliveries tracks your packages, just like the UPS or FedEx, or other sites will let you do for free?
And not only did they charge for this, now they want you to subscribe to this?
Insanity.