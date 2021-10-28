Kandji has announced the release of Passport, an authentication product that creates a seamless, one-password sign-in experience for users.

Kandji Passport validates the credentials a user provides during Mac login against an organization’s cloud-based identity provider (IdP), so users need to remember just one password for both their Mac computers and the organization’s single sign-on (SSO) provider. Passport provides a native Mac login experience while streamlining device configuration, management, and security tasks for IT admins.

