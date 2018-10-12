Kanye West’s Apple Store “Keynote” Shows a Man Who Needs Some Serious Help

Kanye West climbed on top of a product display table in the Georgetown Apple store on Thursday so he could deliver a “keynote” to shoppers. Apple didn’t invite him into the store to speak or climb on furniture, although he was apparently quite the spectacle. I said it before, and now I’m putting the call out again: Can someone get this man some help?

He just asked to give a “keynote” on top a table. He’s doing it. pic.twitter.com/y30F1bU9aj — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018

