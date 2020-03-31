Key Apple Supplier Raising $200 Million From Unknown ‘Customer’

A key Apple supplier, Japan Display, has raised $200 million from a “customer”, Reuters reported. There is speculation that the unknown source of cash was, in fact, Apple itself.

The $200 [sic] fund will come in the form of the customer purchasing equipment at Japan Display’s main smartphone screen factory in central Japan, the company said in a statement. As Japan Display owed Apple more than $800 million as of last year for the $1.5 billion cost of building the plant, the fund to be raised would be used for repayment, the sources have said.