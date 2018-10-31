Kids apps have a lot more ads than you might think, and they could contain inappropriate advertising.

A stunning 95 percent of commonly downloaded apps that are marketed to or played by children age five and under contain at least one type of advertising…Often the ads are intrusive, spread across in a banner or even interrupting play…One app geared to young children had a popup that linked to a political game showing a cartoon version of Trump trying not to push the red button that will send nukes…

Check It Out: Kids Apps Are Full of Inappropriate Advertising