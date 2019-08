Apple Korea posted a YouTube video showing off some creative AirPods cases and skins that customers are using.

창의성 충만한 여러분의 손길을 거쳐 변신한 개성만점 각양각색 AirPods. 여기 저마다의 매력을 뽐냅니다. A variety of unique AirPods transformed through your hands full of creativity. Here’s their charm.

