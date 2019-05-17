Lady Gaga Rumored for Apple Park Opening

Rumors surfaced Friday that pop superstar Lady Gaga will perform at the opening of Apple’s new headquarters, AppleInsider reported. The grand opening of Apple Park is set to take place Saturday. A rainbow stage was recently erected on the site for use during the celebration.

“There are unconfirmed reports that Lady Gaga will be performing at Apple Parks’ [sic] formal opening event tomorrow, celebrating Steve Jobs,” said Lady Gaga Now on Friday. It didn’t identify sources, but did note that Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — boarded a private jet in Los Angeles on Thursday. Her only current concert schedule involves a residency in Las Vegas, and there are no performance dates there this week. The company recently confirmed that a rainbow stage at the center of Apple Park was erected for a combined opening/Jobs event. It indicated that the event would take place on May 17, however, not Saturday.

UPDATE: 9to5Mac reports that Lady Gaga’s appearance is confirmed.

