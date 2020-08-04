Today, Apple unveiled an updated 27-inch iMac. Over on Six Colors, Jason Snell asks the question many of us are undoubtedly pondering – is this the last Intel-based iMac. (I agree with Jason that the answer is probably yes.)

As for the future, is this the last Intel Mac we’ll see? There’s no way to tell, though reading between the lines, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were some more Intel-based Mac releases as Apple progresses through its two-year-long processor transition. But I’d wager good money that the next time we see an iMac update, there won’t be an Intel processor at its heart. And perhaps it will look appreciably different, too.