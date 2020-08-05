LogMeIn announced on Wednesday the arrival of LastPass dark web monitoring, as well as a security dashboard for the password manager.

The new LastPass dark web monitoring feature proactively checks email addresses against a 3rd party database of breached credentials. If that email address has been found in the database, the user will be immediately notified by email and with a message directly in their LastPass Security Dashboard. From there, users will be prompted to update the password for that compromised account.

Check It Out: LastPass Dark Web Monitoring, Security Dashboard Here