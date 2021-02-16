LastPass announced a move to restrict free users of its password manager. Starting March 16 these users will be limited to one device type.

LastPass offers access across two device types – computers (including all browsers running on desktops and laptops) or mobile devices (including mobile phones, smart watches, and tablets). Starting March 16th, 2021, LastPass Free will only include access on unlimited devices of one type.

As alternatives I recommend 1Password as well as the open-source app, Bitwarden.

Check It Out: LastPass to Restrict Free Users to One Device Type on March 16