The latest version of Fortnite will not be available on the iPhone as the court battle between Epic Games and Apple continues. The games maker decried Apple’s App Store “monopoly” and updates of the game are no longer accessible on iOS.

Players of the popular game “Fortnite” on iPhones will not get updates after Epic Games on Wednesday decried Apple Inc’s App Store “monopoly” and said it will not remove a direct payment feature it recently enabled. A legal battle ensued after Epic rolled out its own method of in-game purchases for “Fortnite” on Apple’s App Store earlier this month, rather than using Apple’s required in-app purchase system that charges commissions of 30%.

