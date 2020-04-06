Latest Version of macOS Catalina Causing System Crashes For Some Users

Some users are experiencing system crashes having updated to macOS Catalina 10.15.4. MacRumors reported that the issue mostly seems to arise when users are attempting to make large file transfers, although that’s not the only circumstances in which it happens.

The crashing issue appears to be most prominent when users attempt to make large file transfers… Other users on macOS 10.15.4 have experienced crashes after waking their Mac from sleep, with affected systems suffering a kernel panic and rebooting to the Apple logo, according to comments shared on the Apple Support Communities, MacRumors Forums, Reddit, and Twitter.

