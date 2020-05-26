Latvia Releasing COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Based on Apple-Google Framework

Latvia is to release a COVID-19 Contact Tracing app based on the framework recently released by Apple and Google, Reuters reported. It will become one of the first nations to do so.

Early success of tracing apps in countries like Singapore and Australia has been patchy because Apple’s iPhone does not support their approach to using Bluetooth short-range radio as a proxy for measuring the risk of infection. Latvia’s Apturi Covid (Stop Covid) app is, by contrast, based on technology launched last week by Apple and Google, whose iOS and Android operating systems run 99% of the world’s smartphones. “The developers believe that reliance on this standard will ensure widespread adoption and also compatibility over time with contact tracing apps around the world that are also expected to adopt the same exposure notification framework,” the app’s developers said in a statement.