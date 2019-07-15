Lawmakers Want Apple to Turn Privacy Talk into Action

Although Tim Cook vocally supports privacy laws in the United States, Apple doesn’t actually support many of them.
A number of privacy advocates and U.S. lawmakers — who did not attend the meeting — say Apple has not put enough muscle behind any federal effort to tighten privacy laws. And state lawmakers, who are closest to passing rules to limit data sharing, say Apple is an ally in name only — and in fact has contributed to lobbying efforts that might undermine some new data-protection legislation.
This is something I’ve noticed as well. I think Tim and co should do more to support privacy legislation.
I couldn’t disagree more. What this is, is a shakedown. Let me translate from legislature speak. “Hi, this is a stick up, we want your lobby dollars going into our pockets. Also since we’re completely incompetent and can’t actually do our jobs of writing laws, we’d like you to do that for us, but of course will take credit, after you finish paying us.”
Apple has its privacy house in order. But it’s not doing enough? Ridiculous. That it isnt is bologna, and fraudulent claim by 2 but hucksters that couldn’t do better than land a govt job to defraud the public at larger scale. Apple on the other hand has defended privacy by its deeds, to the detriment of its picket book, and have been proven so. Not monetizing user information for ADD click.Differential privacy. Standing up to the federal subpoena on a proven bogus govt request. End to end encryption. It’s actually doing a lot.
Maybe if the goddamn useless Congress would do it’s goddamn job, and not look like a pandering panhandler 99.9% of its existence, something actually positive would get done. But the cowards can’t get anything done, they need cover from Apple, and money, so if something doesn’t go right, they have someone to blame. It’s pathetic on every front. Could not be more in disagreement with your assessment here.