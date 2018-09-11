LCD 6.1-inch iPhone Could See Shipping Delay

If you’re planning on getting Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone on launch day, good luck with that. A Bloomberg report says Apple could delay its release because of manufacturing issues related to the LCD panels. The report says,

Apple has faced tight supply of the new low-cost model due to minor complications fitting backlights for the LCD screen, according to people familiar with the matter. That could mean the lower-cost device ships in limited quantities initially, they said. Apple may be tempted to delay availability of the LCD version to gauge demand for the more expensive largest new iPhone.

That means there’s a good chance that Apple will announce the 6.1-inch iPhone model on Wednesday, but only the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models will ship this month. We could have to wait several weeks before the 6.1-inch model is available. If you want a new iPhone right away you’ll have to get the higher end OLED models.

