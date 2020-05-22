Leaked Version of iOS 14 Has Been Circulating Since February

A report from Motherboard today finds that a leaked version of iOS 14 has been circulating around the hacking and security community since at least February. Sources claim someone bought a development iPhone 11 running iOS 14 from a Chinese vendor in December 2019.

“That sucks,” said a current Apple employee, who didn’t have knowledge of the leak. Another current Apple employee told Motherboard that they spoke to other employees referencing the leaks. Both employees asked to remain anonymous as they were not allowed to talk to the press. A source in the cybersecurity industry said, his team has this leaked version of iOS 14, and they are studying it.

Like Will Strafach, I too feel bad for whomever Apple rains fire upon.

