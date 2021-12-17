Ledger Adds Polygon (MATIC) Support in Ledger Live

Owners of a Ledger cryptocurrency wallet can now manage, buy, and swap MATIC through the Ledger Live app. Polygon (MATIC) is a full-stack Ethereum scaling platform allowing fast transactions and low fees.

You can now create a MATIC account in your Ledger Live app, buy MATIC with our partners (MoonPay), swap them (1inch or Paraswap) and send them through your Ledger Live app, with no need for another wallet! It’s convenient and safe.

