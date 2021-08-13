Owners of the Ledger hardware wallet can now stake their ETH through Lido as it transitions to Ethereum 2.0.

By staking ETH with Lido, you don’t need to own 32 ETH to become a network validator. Lido allows users to participate in the network with any amount of ETH. You don’t need to maintain complex infrastructure whilst preserving the liquidity of your ETH. Indeed, for each Ether you’ll stake through LIDO you’ll receive stETH in exchange.

Check It Out: Ledger Crypto Wallet Now Supports Staking ETH With Lido