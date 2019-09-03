New Lego Star Wars Battles Arrives in 2020

Lego Star Wars Battles is a mobile game coming to iOS in 2020, combining competitive combat, character collecting, and tower building with the classic charm and humor of LEGO.

Lead an army of LEGO Star Wars characters into real-time multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations from throughout the galaxy. Collect and upgrade characters and vehicles and craft both light and dark side armies to take into battle. Build LEGO towers on the battlefield to strategically combat, defend, and capture territory as you push toward the enemy base to claim victory.

