Reading books is important and that’s why I like to share the latest news from OverDrive’s Libby app. Just in time for “Drop Everything and Read” month, Libby 9.0 gets smart tags, notification, and design updates.

With Libby 9.0, you’ll be able to get push or email notifications about new issues of your favorite magazines. You’ll also be able to sync your wish list from the OverDrive app to Libby, one of our most frequently requested features. You’ll also see several improvements in the overall visual design that will improve searching and browsing for ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines.

