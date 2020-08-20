The latest update to Adobe’s Lightroom app for iOS and iPadOS had a bug that deleted peoples’ photos and presets that weren’t already synced to Creative Cloud. The company says they are unrecoverable.

“I’ve talked with customer service for 4+ hours over the past 2 days and just a minute ago they told me that the issue has no fix and that these lost photos are unrecoverable,” wrote the user. “Adobe is unbelievable some times. All I got was a ‘we’re sincerely sorry’ and nothing else. 2+ years of photo edits just gone because of Adobe and all they give is a sorry, lmao.”