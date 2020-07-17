‘Little Voice’: How J.J. Abrams Got Sarah Bareilles to Sign-up

Musician Sarah Bareilles wrote all the songs in Apple TV+ newcomer, Little Voice. She explained to the South China Morning Post how fellow executive producer J.J. Abrams got her to sign-up to the project.

Bareilles was a huge fan of Felicity, the Keri Russell university-set TV series that Abrams co-created. And Abrams was a big admirer of Waitress, based on the 2007 movie that also happened to star Russell. “Apparently I have a Keri Russell thing,” Bareilles jokes. Abrams didn’t have a plan, but he wanted more of what Bareilles and co-writer Jessie Nelson did with their 2016 Broadway show about a waitress in an abusive marriage. “I started thinking about, ‘Wouldn’t it be interesting to see that same sort of tone [as Felicity], but what if Felicity was a songwriter?’ – the idea of a young woman, a young person, finding their voice as an artist and as a person,” Bareilles says.