You Can Now Lock Google Drive on iOS With Face ID, Touch ID

Today Google updated Google Drive on iOS with a feature called Privacy Screen. It lets you lock the app with Face ID and Touch ID. Digital Trends notes:

The feature is activated each time you close the Drive app and reopen it and also locks files if you switch between Google Drive and another app, according to a Google spokesperson. You’ll have the option to turn this feature on and adjust its timing in Drive settings.

I personally would like Apple to let us lock every app with Face ID / Touch ID.

App Store: Google Drive – Free

