Lockdown is a New Open Source iOS Firewall

Lockdown is a new, open source firewall for iOS that lets you block apps from cryptomining, sharing data with Facebook or Google, and more.

The app operates solely on device and the code has been shared on GitHub today. Lockdown’s release comes at a time when concerns are growing about how iOS apps share data with third-parties.

It’s a cool concept and I downloaded it. Unfortunately, you can’t use it in conjunction with real VPNs, at least for now.

