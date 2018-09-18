Just in case you missed it in iOS 12 Release Mania, Wired has a great piece on Apple’s Infinite Loop campus. That’s the first Apple campus, the one before Steve Jobs’s and Jony Ives’s stunning Apple Park. It’s a great piece stitched together from Apple employees who worked at Infinite Loop over the decades. It’s long, but I think it’s a very good read. From the introduction:

For more than a year I’ve been interviewing Apple employees, past and present, about their recollections of Infinite Loop. In their own words, edited for clarity and concision, here is the story of a plot of land in Cupertino, California, that brought us the Mac revival, the iPod, iTunes, the iPhone, and the Steve Jobs legacy.

Check It Out: The Long Oral History of Apple’s Infinite Loop