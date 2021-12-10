A Look at The New New York Times Audio App

The New York Times is preparing to make another significant intervention in the audio market by launching a standalone app. The beta version is set to be released on Tuesday. Axios got a preview.

The new app includes a section called “Magazine Stand,” which features narrated pieces from The Times and publishers it works with as part of Audm, a subscription narrated article company The Times acquired in 2020. Publishers participating in the beta launch of the app via Audm include New York Magazine, Rolling Stone, Mother Jones, Foreign Policy and Atavist. It also includes a new carousel that makes it easier for users to binge all of their favorite podcasts from “Serial Productions,” a company The Times acquired in 2020 that created the hit true crime podcast “Serial.”

