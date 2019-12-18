A Look at The Inside And Outside of the New Mac Pro

Everyone is intrigued at the engineering of the new Mac Pro. AppleInsider looked at the insides, and the outsides, of the device.

Apple’s new Mac Pro arrives in a massive box, copiously covered in warning stickers due to the overall weight. Even at this scale, Apple’s unboxing experience is wonderful. Velcro straps hold together the paper packaging which lifts free, revealing the tower inside. The largest Apple logo we’ve seen on a product is stamped on either side of the aluminum housing, sitting between the two polished stainless steel handles that make up the frame. Much has already been said about the unique lattice grille on the front of the machine. Behind the 3D mesh is a matte black grille, to prevent objects or large debris from getting into the interior.

