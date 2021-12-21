Loopring Releases Layer 2 Counterfactual Wallet for iOS

On Tuesday Loopring announced the release of its Layer 2 Counterfactual Wallet for cryptocurrency.

With the release of our Counterfactual Wallet, users can now deploy the Wallet on L2-only, bypassing a costly creation fee on L1. This-try-it-before-you-buy-it option allows users to experience the power of Ethereum L2 right away. If users would like to withdraw funds to L1, they can deploy their Ethereum L1 smart contract wallet, paying for the creation cost at that time.