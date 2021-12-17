Loving AirPods Max After Using Them For a Year

The AirPods Max headphones were met with quite a lot of skepticism when they were first released, thanks largely to the US$549.00 price point. Over on iMore, Joe Wituschek explains why he loves his, a year after getting them.

After using AirPods Max for about a year now, I can say that the experience of these headphones is phenomenal. If you love good audio and are in the Apple ecosystem, it’s tough to find a better pair of over-the-ear headphones. Not only are they integrated with Find My and Apple’s quick pairing and switching between devices features, but they sound incredible. Now, sound quality can be subjective in a lot of ways – everyone has a different preference of what they want to hear. More bass, more treble, more detail, and a host of other preferences can make some headphones better for certain people. However, it is easy to recognize for most when you are wearing a pair of quality headphones. You can hear the difference. You hear more at higher volumes with more clarity and less distortion. And these headphones nail all of those things. You truly get immersed in what you are listening to.

