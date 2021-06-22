GPU prices in Europe fallen as much as 50% after China ordered that cryptocurrency miners halt operations.

More budget-oriented cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT are seeing the most positive results, with a near 50% drop in price compared to last month. For flagship cards like the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT, however, prices haven’t moved as much.

In the United States, GPU pricing is slowly catching up to Europe, but it’s still going down nonetheless.