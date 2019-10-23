LumaFusion 2.1.0 Adds External Drive Support

Big news for video editors: LumaFusion 2.1.0 adds support for external drives on iOS 13. You’ll be able to browse for files directly within the app.

iOS 13 External drive support fully integrated in the Library. Select the new Files source in the Library, then tap “Add Link To Folder” to connect to any external drive or other app’s shared folder. Browse, preview trim, and add media to your projects. Press-and-hold on a linked folder to remove it at any time.