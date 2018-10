We have a deal on the M2 Square USB-C and Quick Charge 3.0 Charger. It plugs into your wall outlet and includes a 60-watt USB-C port and a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for USB 3.0 (and backwards compatible) devices. It’s $37.99 through us.

Check It Out: M2 Square USB-C and Quick Charge 3.0 Charger: $37.99