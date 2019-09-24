Problems in Hollywood as Mac Pros refused to reboot and rumors about a virus attack swirled. Variety reports there were major issues with older versions of macOS and AVID’s Media Composer software.

Film and TV editors across Los Angeles were sweating Monday evening as their workstations were refusing to reboot, resulting in speculations about a possible computer virus attack. Social media reports suggested that the issue was widespread among users of Mac Pro computers running older versions of Apple’s operating system as well as AVID’s Media Composer software… Other users reported that multiple computers at their company were affected by the issue, with social media chatter indicating that a number of different companies were affected by the issue.

Check It Out: Mac Pro Problems Cause Chaos in Hollywood