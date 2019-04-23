Apple Finally Serious About MacBook Keyboard Problems

Apple is now serious about MacBook keyboard problems some people may have, and repairs at Apple Stores promise next-day turnaround.

Most keyboard-related repairs will be required to be completed in store until further notice. Additional service parts have been shipped to stores to support the increased volume. These repairs should be prioritized to provide next-day turnaround time. When completing the repair, have the appropriate service guide open and carefully follow all repair steps.

