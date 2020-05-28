Wired has published its review of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. It finds lots to compliment, but says that the power and portability comes at a high price.

For a $1,799 machine, there are a few areas where Apple needs to improve things. First, the webcam. It’s not great. More people are video calling than ever before, and it’d be great if we could see each other in 1080p. The addition of Face ID as a login option would be nice too. Touch ID is fine, but I’ve gotten used to the iPad Pro unlocking as soon as I remove the cover, and I think that experience would translate well on a MacBook.

Check It Out: MacBook Pro 13 Inch – Power and Portability at a Steep Price