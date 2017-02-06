MacBook Pros have been getting thinner and thinner. From an aesthetic, handling, weight and evolutionary standpoint, thinner is better. However, when does an unhealthy obsession with thinness interfere with great engineering? Is a MacBook Pro that’s too thin get in the way of features, performance and adequate ports? Would two extra millimeters of thickness enhance battery life enough to make the pro customer smile with enthusiasm? When does the obsession stop? John elaborates on page 2 of Particle Debris.

You Can Never Be Too Thin. Unless You're a MacBook Pro