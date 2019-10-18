MacGeneration Finds Icon of 16-inch MacBook Pro in macOS 10.5.1 Beta

French website MacGeneration (via MacRumors) has found references to and an image of a 16-inch MacBook Pro in the beta of macOS 10.15.1. Looking similar to the current 15-inch MacBook Pro, the not-yet-announced device has a thinner bezel. Cool, yeah? Here’s a snippet from the Google Translate version of the article, but read the full thing for more images and info.

macOS 10.15.1 contains references to a MacBook Pro 16″, which accredit the many rumors about this new the code of the first two beta of this version of Catalina, we found with the help of a reader, Maxime, the mention “MacBookPro16,1” which designates a new laptop of 16 “. Better than that, there are even the icons of the machine!

