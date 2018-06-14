One of the things we’re doing lately is identifying our 32-bit apps in macOS High Sierra. Apple has said that High Sierra is the last macOS that will run 32-bit apps without compromise. Mojave is the last version of macOS that will run 32-bit apps at all. And so, as we check our systems, (here’s how) planning ahead and identifying our 32-bit apps, the first thing we often notice is a 32-bit DVD player. Oh, no! What will we do? Jonny Evans has the scoop in the link below. By the way, this all refers to watching video content on DVDs with the player. It as nothing to do, so far as I know, with the Finder’s ability to mount and read data DVDs.

Check It Out: macOS Mojave Has a 64-bit DVD Player App